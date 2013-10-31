Each year SIGMA produces assessment reports as a contribution to the EC’s annual reports on EU candidate countries and potential candidates, as well as to its programming of technical assistance. These reports assess progress made in public administration reform by our beneficiary countries. The report for Kosovo* analyses and takes stock of progress achieved by this country in 2013, with an aim to also provide inputs into its reform agenda. It focuses on policy making and co-ordination, public expenditure management, co-ordination, implementation and priorities of public administration reform, civil service, human resource management in the public sector and administrative law, and public procurement. *This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is line with UNSCR 1244 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo Declaration of Independence.
Kosovo Assessment Report 2013
Working paper
SIGMA Country Assessment Reports
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper31 May 2014
-
31 May 2014
-
Working paper31 May 2014
-
Working paper31 May 2014
-
Working paper31 May 2014
-
Working paper31 May 2014
-
Working paper31 May 2014
-
Working paper30 April 2014
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
29 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024