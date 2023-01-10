Key Issues in Digital Trade Review

Digital transformation has led to unprecedented reductions in the costs of engaging in international trade, changing how and what we trade, and contributing to growing competitiveness. Digitalisation has changed the scope and speed of the activities undertaken by firms; allowing production activities to move faster and with greater ease; providing new ecosystems for exchange; and helping firms, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), to better connect with each other and with consumers across the globe. Digital tools and growing digital connectivity also provide avenues for greater supply chain resilience, and can help support and speed up the green transition.