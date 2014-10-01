Istanbul Anti-Corruption Plan

This Practical Guide was developed with the financial assistance provided by the UK Department for International Development – DFID Central Asia with the aim to support the non-governmental actors in Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan in conducing anti-corruption Practical Guide: How to conduct monitoring by civil society OECD 5 monitoring. In the framework of this project so far 2 capacity building seminars for the civil society on monitoring processes have been organised in Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan. The training materials developed for these seminars provided the basis for this Practical Guide.