Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Issuing GDP-linked bonds

Supply and demand can match
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1da2253f-en
Authors
Jean-Marc Fournier, Jakob Lehr
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fournier, J. and J. Lehr (2018), “Issuing GDP-linked bonds: Supply and demand can match”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1500, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1da2253f-en.
Go to top