ISCED 2011 Operational Manual

Guidelines for Classifying National Education Programmes and Related Qualifications
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264228368-en
Authors
OECD, Eurostat, UNESCO Institute for Statistics
OECD/Eurostat/UNESCO Institute for Statistics (2015), ISCED 2011 Operational Manual: Guidelines for Classifying National Education Programmes and Related Qualifications, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264228368-en.
