Is There a Change in the Trade-Off Between Output and Inflation at Low or Stable Inflation Rates?

Some Evidence in the Case of Japan
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/685810855735
Authors
Annabelle Mourougane, Hideyuki Ibaragi
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Mourougane, A. and H. Ibaragi (2004), “Is There a Change in the Trade-Off Between Output and Inflation at Low or Stable Inflation Rates?: Some Evidence in the Case of Japan”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 379, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/685810855735.
