Since 1991, the Lithuanian Government has instituted a number of reforms which led to an increase in the level of foreign investment. The Investment Guide for Lithuania has been prepared with three objectives in mind : firstly, to identify those areas of economic activity which present opportunities for foreign investors; secondly, to provide the investor with comprehensive information relating to the historical, political, economic, financial and legal framework, essential for sound and secured foreign investment; thirdly, to draw on the experiences of the foreign investors in Lithuania, and to assess the business, investment and regulatory environment.
Investment Guides: Lithuania 1998
Report
Investment Guides
Abstract
