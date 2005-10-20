Mobilising private investment is recognised as a priority area for development so that poor countries are not left further behind. But reaping the maximum benefits of investment is not automatic. Policies matter too. A key challenge, therefore, is how to frame investment policies in a way that supports and reinforces economic development. In this respect, OECD Investment Committee co-operation activities with non-member economies aim to promote private investment, both foreign and domestic, and to create the policy environments needed to unleash the full benefits from investment, in terms of economic growth, poverty reduction and sustainable development.

Investment for Development provides a record of the OECD Investment Committee's co-operation programmes with non-member economies and their results. These extensive co-operation activities are organised around three dimensions: global events, regional initiatives and dialogue with individual countries. This report documents how these initiatives help to strengthen implementation capacities and best practices among non-members, drawing on the broad applicability of the principles and expertise the OECD has developed in the area of international investment, including the positive contribution of responsible international business.

Host countries are not alone in advancing this agenda. Home countries have a key role to play too. One example is the role of official development assistance in mobilising private investment. Investment for Development includes a report that identifies policy lessons and the analytical evidence that underpins them.