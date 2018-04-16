Skip to main content
Investment as a transmission mechanism from weak demand to weak supply and the post-crisis productivity slowdown

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0c62cc26-en
Authors
Patrice Ollivaud, Yvan Guillemette, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Ollivaud, P., Y. Guillemette and D. Turner (2018), “Investment as a transmission mechanism from weak demand to weak supply and the post-crisis productivity slowdown”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1466, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0c62cc26-en.
