Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International Initiatives in Biotechnology for Developing Country Agriculture

Promises and Problems
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/257557587410
Authors
Carliene Brenner, John Komen
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Brenner, C. and J. Komen (1994), “International Initiatives in Biotechnology for Developing Country Agriculture: Promises and Problems”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 100, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/257557587410.
Go to top