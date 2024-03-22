International Initiatives in Biotechnology for Developing Country Agriculture

A growing number of international initiatives are being undertaken to stimulate the development of agricultural biotechnology applications in developing countries. These initiatives, which include a wide range of biotechnology research, information and advisory activities, are supported by bilateral and multilateral agencies, private foundations and, to some extent, by commercial firms.

This study, based on the results of a survey conducted by the Intermediary Biotechnology Service (IBS) at The Hague, attempts to analyse the nature and scope of these initiatives and their potential impact. The study concludes by outlining a number of planning, execution and policy conditions which need to be met, both by donor agencies and by developing countries, if the potential impact of these international initiatives is to be fully realised ...