Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

International Capital Mobility and Financial Fragility - Part 7. Enhancing Financial Stability

Country-Specific Evidence on Financial Account and Structural Policy Positions
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b0b1wz8x-en
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Carla Valdivia
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R. and C. Valdivia (2012), “International Capital Mobility and Financial Fragility - Part 7. Enhancing Financial Stability: Country-Specific Evidence on Financial Account and Structural Policy Positions”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 970, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k97b0b1wz8x-en.
Go to top