This paper brings together the results from new empirical analysis on how – under international capital mobility – financial account structure and structural policies can contribute to financial stability. More specifically, the analysis has identified features of financial accounts and structural policy settings that are associated with financial fragility, and this paper presents information on these features and policy settings across a wide set of countries. A first set of charts present stability-relevant dimensions of the financial account for OECD economies and the BRIICS. A second set of charts shows how countries' financial account structure evolved in the decade prior to the global financial crisis, highlighting substantial increases in financial vulnerability in countries that were subsequently strongly affected by the crisis. Finally, a third set of charts presents countries' stances on selected structural policies that are conducive to financial stability.
International Capital Mobility and Financial Fragility - Part 7. Enhancing Financial Stability
Country-Specific Evidence on Financial Account and Structural Policy Positions
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
