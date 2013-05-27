Integrating Human Rights into Development, 2nd Edition

This second edition of Integrating Human Rights into Development consolidates the findings and research compiled in 2006 with key developments and activities that have occurred in the intervening seven years. It builds upon the review and findings of the first edition, so that much of that material in that first edition is preserved in this publication.

Like the first edition, this study seeks to advance understanding of the nexus between development and human rights through a systematic consideration of donor approaches. It also seeks to enhance understanding among donors of how to work collectively to advance the strategic and coherent integration of human rights in development in light of agencies’ roles and areas of comparative advantage.

This publication brings together the key political and policy statements of recent years with a discussion of the approaches and experiences of bilateral and multilateral agencies engaged in integrating human rights into their development cooperation activities.