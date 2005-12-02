Innovation in the Business Sector

This paper draws together the key findings from separate detailed analyses of the determinants of R&D, patenting and the commercial introduction of innovations in the business sector in order to identify the policies, institutions and framework factors that provide the most effective means of supporting innovation. The evidence suggests that there is a clear role for framework conditions, framework policies and specific science policies, both independently and in interaction with each other. Policies that raise the absorptive capacity of the economy (the capacity to understand and make use of new knowledge) are likely to have dual benefits, not only helping to stimulate new innovative activities, but also helping to maximise the benefits to be gained from the existing stock of knowledge. Potential policy trade-offs also need to be taken into account. Some policies that offer benefits for current innovation also have costs that could adversely affect future incentives to innovate. Others have trade-offs when considered in combination. Cross-country differences in the level of R&D intensity are shown to be closely correlated with crosscountry differences in science policies and institutions. Framework conditions and policies have an important influence when accounting for cross-country differences in the rate of change of R&D intensities over time.