Innovation and Growth in Tourism

How is innovation transforming tourism business models? By tackling the subject of innovation, this report touches upon an important dimension of tourism economics rarely examined at the international level. It provides information about the dynamics and characteristics of innovation in tourism, and gives examples of how business models are evolving as a result. It also aims to provide an important contribution to further research and policy work in this area. The report includes a discussion of the conceptual issues regarding innovation in tourism, it illustrates national and industry practices enhancing innovation in tourism, and provides insights into the potential role of tourism policy in innovation.