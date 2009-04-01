Skip to main content
Inflation Responses to Recent Shocks

Do G7 Countries Behave Differently?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/225018287428
Authors
Lukas Vogel, Elena Rusticelli, Pete Richardson, Stéphanie Guichard, Christian Gianella
Vogel, L. et al. (2009), “Inflation Responses to Recent Shocks: Do G7 Countries Behave Differently?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 689, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225018287428.
