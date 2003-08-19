Most countries have suffered from inflation within recent memory and countries in Latin America and the former Soviet Union have lived with very high rates of inflation for several years. Under inflation, national accounts at current as well as at constant prices will be seriously distorted unless special adjustment techniques are applied. By explaining these in a systematic fashion, the author brings new insights into the definition and measurement of income as well as the calculation and interpretation of price indices.
Inflation Accounting
A Manual on National Accounting Under Conditions of High Inflation