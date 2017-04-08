Skip to main content
Inclusive Global Value Chains

Policy Options in Trade and Complementary Areas for GVC Integration by Small and Medium Enterprises and Low-Income Developing Countries
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264249677-en
Authors
OECD, The World Bank
OECD/The World Bank (2017), Inclusive Global Value Chains: Policy Options in Trade and Complementary Areas for GVC Integration by Small and Medium Enterprises and Low-Income Developing Countries, The World Bank, Washington, D.C., https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264249677-en.
