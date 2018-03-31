Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Incentivising performance in public investment policies delivered at national and subnational levels

Managing across temporal and institutional horizons
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0e7cd4af-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Incentivising performance in public investment policies delivered at national and subnational levels: Managing across temporal and institutional horizons”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 90, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0e7cd4af-en.
Go to top