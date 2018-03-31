Incentivising performance in public investment policies delivered at national and subnational levels

This paper delves into the complexities of performance management in public investment policies, particularly in multilevel governance systems. Faced with challenges of measuring, monitoring, and incentivizing performance across various levels of government, policymakers grapple with ensuring accountability and effectiveness. Drawing on insights from behavioural psychology and national performance frameworks, the paper explores innovative approaches to incentivize key actors, coordinate across agencies, and address attribution issues. By examining the interplay between high-level objectives and subnational goals, it offers valuable insights into designing incentive structures that foster innovation and enhance performance management while avoiding administrative burdens.