Improving the quality and efficiency of education and training in Costa Rica to better support growth and equity

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2367677a-en
Authors
Alessandro Maravalle, Alberto González Pandiella
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Maravalle, A. and A. González Pandiella (2023), “Improving the quality and efficiency of education and training in Costa Rica to better support growth and equity”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1758, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2367677a-en.
