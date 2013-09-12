Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving School-to-work Transitions in New Zealand

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40d6b633hl-en
Authors
Alexandra Bibbee
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bibbee, A. (2013), “Improving School-to-work Transitions in New Zealand”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1087, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k40d6b633hl-en.
Go to top