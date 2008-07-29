Skip to main content
Improving School Leadership, Volume 1

Policy and Practice
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264044715-en
Beatriz Pont, Deborah Nusche, Hunter Moorman
Pont, B., D. Nusche and H. Moorman (2008), Improving School Leadership, Volume 1: Policy and Practice, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264044715-en.
