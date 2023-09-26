This report summarises the results of collaborative work carried out by OECD and PlanAPP, the Competence Centre for Planning, Policy, and Foresight in Public Administration in Portugal. It presents the main findings and recommendations on four strategic priorities for the country: i) evidence-informed policymaking and trust, ii) public policy evaluation, iii) strategic foresight and iv) strategic planning.
Improving decision making and policy development in Portugal
The role of PlanAPP
Policy paper
OECD Public Governance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper19 June 2024
-
Policy paper12 June 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024
-
19 February 2024
-
Policy paper30 January 2024
-
22 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
Related publications
-
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
5 December 2023