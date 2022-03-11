Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 2 Two-Year Follow-Up Report: Costa Rica

This report, submitted by Costa Rica, provides information on the progress made by Costa Rica in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 2 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery’s summary and conclusions to the report were adopted on 11 March 2022. The Phase 2 report evaluated and made recommendations on Costa Rica’s implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. The Phase 2 report was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 11 March 2020.