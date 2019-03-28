Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Implementing Online Cash Registers

Benefits, Considerations and Guidance
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bfd36ca2-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), Implementing Online Cash Registers: Benefits, Considerations and Guidance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bfd36ca2-en.
Go to top