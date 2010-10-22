Skip to main content
Implementing Cost-Effective Policies in the United States to Mitigate Climate Change

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km5zrs4kc6l-en
Authors
David Carey
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Carey, D. (2010), “Implementing Cost-Effective Policies in the United States to Mitigate Climate Change”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 807, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km5zrs4kc6l-en.
