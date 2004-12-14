Hydrogen and fuel cells are vital technologies to ensure a secure and CO2-free energy future. This book draws primarily upon information contributed by IEA governments. In virtually all the IEA countries, important R&D and policy efforts on hydrogen and fuel cells are in place and expanding. Some are fully-integrated, government-funded programs, some are a key element in an overall strategy spread among multiple public and private efforts. The large amount of information provided in this publication reflects the vast array of technologies and logistics required to build the “hydrogen economy”.