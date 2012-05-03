Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Hybrid Mismatch Arrangements

Tax Policy and Compliance Issues
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dcb1b67a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français
italiano

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Hybrid Mismatch Arrangements: Tax Policy and Compliance Issues, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dcb1b67a-en.
Go to top