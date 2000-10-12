Skip to main content
Human Capital in Growth Regressions

How much Difference Does Data Quality Make?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/750033432084
Angel de la Fuente, Rafael Donénech
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

de la Fuente, A. and R. Donénech (2000), “Human Capital in Growth Regressions: How much Difference Does Data Quality Make?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 262, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/750033432084.
