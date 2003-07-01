Skip to main content
Human Capital Formation and Foreign Direct Investment in Developing Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/646400335388
Authors
Koji Miyamoto
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Miyamoto, K. (2003), “Human Capital Formation and Foreign Direct Investment in Developing Countries”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 211, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/646400335388.
