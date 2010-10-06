Skip to main content
How the Transport System can Contribute to Better Economic and Environmental Outcomes in the Netherlands

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km68g0zh7ls-en
Authors
Tomasz Koźluk
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Koźluk, T. (2010), “How the Transport System can Contribute to Better Economic and Environmental Outcomes in the Netherlands”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 804, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km68g0zh7ls-en.
