Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How OECD health systems define the range of good and services to be financed collectively

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlnb59ll80x-en
Authors
Ane Auraaen, Rie Fujisawa, Grégoire de Lagasnerie, Valérie Paris
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Auraaen, A. et al. (2016), “How OECD health systems define the range of good and services to be financed collectively”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 90, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlnb59ll80x-en.
Go to top