Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How demanding are eligibility criteria for unemployment benefits, quantitative indicators for OECD and EU countries

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxtk1zw8f2-en
Authors
Kristine Langenbucher
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Langenbucher, K. (2015), “How demanding are eligibility criteria for unemployment benefits, quantitative indicators for OECD and EU countries”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 166, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrxtk1zw8f2-en.
Go to top