Household debt in OECD countries

Stylised facts and policy issues
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3xgtkk1f2-en
Authors
Christophe André
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

André, C. (2016), “Household debt in OECD countries: Stylised facts and policy issues”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1277, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm3xgtkk1f2-en.
