Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Health Status Determinants

Lifestyle, Environment, Health Care Resources and Efficiency
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/240858500130
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Christophe André, Chantal Nicq, Olivier Chatal
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Joumard, I. et al. (2008), “Health Status Determinants: Lifestyle, Environment, Health Care Resources and Efficiency”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 627, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240858500130.
Go to top