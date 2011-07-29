Skip to main content
Harmonising Climate Risk Management

Adaptation Screening and Assessment Tools for Development Co-operation
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg706918zvl-en
Authors
Anne Hammill, Thomas Tanner
OECD Environment Working Papers
Hammill, A. and T. Tanner (2011), “Harmonising Climate Risk Management: Adaptation Screening and Assessment Tools for Development Co-operation”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg706918zvl-en.
