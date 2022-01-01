Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Guide for National Contact Points on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples when Handling Specific Instances

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/85213201-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Guide for National Contact Points on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples when Handling Specific Instances, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/85213201-en.
Go to top