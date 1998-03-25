Globalisation is binding countries into closer economic -- and environmental -- interdependence through intensified trade and investment linkages and rapid advances in technology. It is also changing the context of environmental management at national, regional and global levels and is creating new challenges to, and opportunities for, the public and private sectors in the transition to sustainable development. This volume presents papers on these subjects by leading experts from OECD Member countries, Asia and Latin America. The papers were presented at the OECD Workshop on Globalisation and the Environment: New Challenges to the Public and Private Sectors.