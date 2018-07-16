This report contains the 2018 Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request of United States.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: United States 2018 (Second Round)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
3 May 2024