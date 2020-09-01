This report contains the 2020 Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request of Papua New Guinea.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Papua New Guinea 2020 (Second Round)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Abstract
