This peer review report analyses the practical implementation of the standard of transparency and exchange of information on request in Latvia, as part of the second round of reviews conducted by the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes since 2016.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Latvia 2023 (Second Round)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Abstract
In the same series
