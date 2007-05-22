Skip to main content
Giving Knowledge for Free

The Emergence of Open Educational Resources
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264032125-en
OECD
OECD (2007), Giving Knowledge for Free: The Emergence of Open Educational Resources, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264032125-en.
