The OECD Competition Committee debated the criteria for exempting small enterprises from general prohibitions against cartels in April 1996. This document includes an analytical note by the German Delegation and written submissions from Canada, the European Commission, Japan and Norway, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
General Cartel Bans: Criteria for Exemption for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
