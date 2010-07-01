Skip to main content
Gauging the Impact of Higher Capital and Oil Costs on Potential Output

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbm8030z6h-en
Authors
Boris Cournède
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cournède, B. (2010), “Gauging the Impact of Higher Capital and Oil Costs on Potential Output”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 789, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbm8030z6h-en.
