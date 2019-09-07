Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

G20 Contribution to the 2030 Agenda

Progress and Way Forward
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/db84dfca-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations Development Programme
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/UNDP (2019), G20 Contribution to the 2030 Agenda: Progress and Way Forward, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/db84dfca-en.
Go to top