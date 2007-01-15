Skip to main content
From "Clientelism" to a "Client-Centred Orientation"? The Challenge of Public Administration Reform in Russia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/332450142780
Authors
William Tompson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Tompson, W. (2007), “From "Clientelism" to a "Client-Centred Orientation"? The Challenge of Public Administration Reform in Russia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 536, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/332450142780.
