Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Fostering Inclusive Growth in Turkey by Promoting Structural Change in the Business Sector

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxx0554v07c-en
Authors
Rauf Gönenç, Oliver Röhn, Vincent Koen, Fethi Öğünç
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gönenç, R. et al. (2014), “Fostering Inclusive Growth in Turkey by Promoting Structural Change in the Business Sector”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1161, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxx0554v07c-en.
Go to top