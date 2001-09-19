Skip to main content
Fiscal Implications of Ageing

Projections of Age-Related Spending
https://doi.org/10.1787/503643006287
Thai-Thanh Dang, Pablo Antolín, Howard Oxley
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Dang, T., P. Antolín and H. Oxley (2001), “Fiscal Implications of Ageing: Projections of Age-Related Spending”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 305, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/503643006287.
