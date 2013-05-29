Skip to main content
Fiscal Federalism and its Impact on Economic Activity, Public Investment and the Performance of Educational Systems

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4695840w7b-en
Authors
Hansjörg Blöchliger, Balázs Égert, Kaja Bonesmo Fredriksen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Blöchliger, H., B. Égert and K. Bonesmo Fredriksen (2013), “Fiscal Federalism and its Impact on Economic Activity, Public Investment and the Performance of Educational Systems”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1051, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4695840w7b-en.
