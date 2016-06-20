Skip to main content
Fiscal Federalism 2016

Making Decentralisation Work
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264254053-en
Authors
OECD, Korea Institute of Public Finance
Tags
Edited by Hansjörg Blöchliger and Junghun Kim
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Blöchliger, H. and J. Kim (eds.) (2016), Fiscal Federalism 2016: Making Decentralisation Work, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264254053-en.
