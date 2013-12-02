This book offers an overview on recent trends and policies in intergovernmental fiscal relations and sub-central government. Accessible chapters provide: insight into how sub-central governments are managing ongoing consolidation, as well as how fiscal decentralisation fosters economic growth and educational attainment; a balanced account of the virtues and limits of tax competition between jurisdictions; an overview of fiscal equalisation policy; and some fascinating background information about past tax and public service reforms.
Fiscal Federalism 2014
Making Decentralisation Work